UC Riverside defeats NAIA-member Saint Francis (IL) 78-55

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Armotrading’s 16 points helped UC Riverside defeat NAIA-member Saint Francis (IL) 78-55 on Sunday night.

Armotrading also contributed six rebounds and three blocks for the Highlanders (7-4, 2-0 Big West Conference). Barrington Hargress shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Kaleb Smith went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Fighting Saints were led in scoring by Aitor Anabitarte, who finished with 23 points. Saint Francis also got 11 points from Nick Niego. Rahmel Davis had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.