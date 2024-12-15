Police in Ohio launch homicide investigation after bodies of 3 women found in home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are investigating after the bodies of three women were found inside a Columbus home. Officers were called to a home on the city’s south side just before 4 p.m. Saturday for what a 911 caller described as a medical event. Police found three women who were pronounced dead at the scene. Columbus police say the killings were considered homicides but police did not have further details, including what led up to the killings or a motive. Police say it’s a “complex scene” because of the number of victims. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and looking for video evidence.

