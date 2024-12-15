Pakistan begins last anti-polio vaccination campaign of the year after a surge in cases

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan has begun its last nationwide vaccination campaign for the year to protect 45 million children from polio after a surge in new cases hampered efforts to stop the disease. Since January, Pakistan has reported 63 confirmed cases of polio. The prime minister’s adviser for the polio eradication program, said the last anti-polio drive of this year, which began on Monday, will continue until December 22. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries where the potentially fatal, paralyzing virus hasn’t been stopped.

