Former longtime South Carolina congressman John Spratt dies at 82

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina congressman John Spratt has died at the age of 82. His daughter, Catherine Spratt, says the longtime Democratic politician died at home Saturday night due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Spratt successfully pushed for a balanced budget deal but lost his seat years later when his district turned Republican. Tributes poured in for Spratt, who represented South Carolina’s 5th District for nearly 30 years. Former President Bill Clinton hailed him as a “skilled and deeply principled lawmaker.” President Joe Biden says Spratt fought tirelessly to bring people together.

