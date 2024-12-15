Canada Post says operations to resume after nearly a monthlong strike

TORONTO (AP) — Canada Post said operations will resume at the national postal service on Tuesday after the nearly monthlong work stoppage. Workers went on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement over key issues, including wages and job security. The labor minister announced Friday referring the dispute to an independent administrative tribunal that focuses on resolving workplace disputes. However, the tribunal determined late Sunday that negotiations are at an impasse after two days of hearings and ordered the nearly 55,000 workers back to work. Canada Post said it has agreed to implement a 5% wage increase retroactive to the day after the collective agreements expired.

