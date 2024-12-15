As Trump threatens mass deportations, Central America braces for an influx of vulnerable migrants

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office in January with a promise of carrying out mass deportations, leaving Honduras and other Central American countries bracing for a potential influx of vulnerable migrants — a situation they are ill-prepared to handle. Migrants and networks aiding deportees in Central America’s Northern Triangle worry their return could thrust them into even deeper economic and humanitarian crises, fueling migration down the line. “We don’t have the capacity” to take so many people, said Antonio García, Honduras’ deputy foreign minister. “There’s very little here for deportees.” People who return, he said, “are the last to be taken care of.”

