YouTube singer arrested in Iran after performing an online concert while not wearing a hijab
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have arrested a female singer who performed a virtual concert on YouTube, a lawyer said. Milad Panahipour, an Iranian lawyer, told Associated Press that Parastoo Ahmady was arrested in her father’s home in Sari city, capital of the northern province of Mazandaran. The judiciary filed a case on Thursday regarding Ahmady’s concert performance in which she was not wearing a hijab, but she was wearing a long black sleeveless and collarless dress while accompanied by male musicians.