Skip to Content
News

Tamba scores 18, UC Davis knocks off Sacramento State 69-62

By
Published 9:37 pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pablo Tamba had 18 points in UC Davis’ 69-62 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday.

Tamba also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (6-4). Leo DeBruhl scored 14 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Ty Johnson had 14 points and shot 6 for 16 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Jacob Holt led the Hornets (2-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Julian Vaughns added 15 points for Sacramento State. EJ Neal also had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content