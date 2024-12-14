Palestinian refugees return to Yarmouk amid questions about their place in the new Syria
Associated Press
DAMASCUS (AP) — Palestinian refugees, whose homes in the Yarmouk camp near Damascus were destroyed during Syria’s civil war, have started to return to the neighborhood since the fall of President Bashar Assad. Yarmouk was once considered the capital of the Palestinian diaspora, but it was bombed and looted and has been all but abandoned since 2018. But bit by bit, the camp’s former occupants have trickled back since the Dec. 8 fall of Assad’s government in a lightening offensive by opposition forces. But Syria’s Palestinian refugees are unsure how they will fit in under the new regime.