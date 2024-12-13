Young activists take on a government agency in a Florida climate lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of young people in Florida is suing the state agency that regulates public utilities in the hopes of forcing the state’s energy companies to transition toward renewable energy sources. The activists say they believe the Florida Public Service Commission’s continued reliance on fossil fuels is a violation of their constitutional rights. The case is one of a string of lawsuits filed by kids and teenagers across the U.S. in recent years as climate activists turn to the courts for action. A representative for the Florida Public Service Commission says the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

