Traffic blockades held throughout Serbia against populist government over roof collapse tragedy

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Residents throughout Serbia have stopped in silence for 15 minutes as part of persistent protests against the populist leadership following the collapse last month of a concrete canopy in the country’s north that killed 15 people. Traffic blockades have been held each Friday since Nov. 1 at 11:52 a.m. That’s the exact same time when the canopy at the railway station building in Novi Sad crashed down on people who were sitting or strolling below. The station building was renovated twice in recent years. Many in Serbia believe rampant corruption led to sloppy work on the building reconstruction which was part of a wider railroad project with Chinese state companies.

