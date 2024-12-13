Stay sober and have a jolly holiday season with these expert tips

If you’re planning to stay sober during this holiday season, experts suggest following some practical tips. Plan your drink options before you go to that family party or celebration with friends. Figure out which non-alcoholic options you like and see if they will be available. If it’s at your house or a friend’s home, you can mix up your own mocktail. Make social plans focused on activities besides drinking. And if it is all about drinking, feel free to skip it. Plan your transportation home so you can leave when you want. Have some sober support friends you can call if you need encouragement. And think of sobriety as a holiday gift you’re giving to yourself.

