Mysterious googly eyes go viral after appearing on public art in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Googly eyes have been appearing on sculptures around the central Oregon city of Bend. It has delighted many residents and sparked a viral sensation covered widely by news outlets and featured on a popular late-night talk show. On social media, the city has shared photos of googly eyes on installations in the middle of roundabouts. The city says on Facebook that the adhesive can damage the art and that it costs money to remove them. Some social media users commented that the city shouldn’t spend time and money on removing the googly eyes. Others say they loved the quirky additions for helping to spread cheer during the holidays.

