Indian Ocean islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte are bracing for Cyclone Chido

MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean are bracing for Cyclone Chido as it makes its way toward Africa’s east coast. The small archipelago of Comoros ordered schools to close as authorities expect Chido to hit the islands early Saturday. The cyclone was due to pass the northern tip of Madagascar before then. The French territory of Mayotte south of Comoros is also in its path and the French national weather service put Mayotte on red alert starting Friday night. That’s its highest alert level. Mozambique on the African mainland also issued a red alert for the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula and said that more than 2 million people could be affected.

