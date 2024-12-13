Hearings are done: Now the wait begins for verdict on closely-watched climate case at UN’s top court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two weeks of historic and closely-watched hearings on the threat of climate change have wrapped up at the UN’s top court. Now the wait begins for the verdict that can take up to a year. The International Court of Justice has taken up the largest case in its history after the United Nations General Assembly asked the institution to clarify what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact.

