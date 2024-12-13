Europe’s anti-torture watchdog slams Italy over migrant detention abuses

ROME (AP) — The Council of Europe anti-torture committee has criticized Italy’s treatment of migrants in local detention centers. In a report released Friday, it revealed cases of physical ill-treatment and “excessive” use of force, along with the use of unprescribed psychotropic drugs. The report follows a visit in April to four migrant detention and repatriation centers across Italy. Under Italian law, these centers are aimed at hosting migrants who try to enter the country without a visa, are not entitled to apply for asylum and are deemed “socially dangerous” by law enforcement.

