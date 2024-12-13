A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Chile but there are no reports of damage

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken central Chile but there have been no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami had been ruled out. The United States Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 7:38 p.m. local time at a depth of 110 kilometers. Its epicenter was 41 kilometers east-southeast of the town of Molina. The quake was felt in the central and northern regions of Chile, including in the capital Santiago. The Chilean National System for Disaster Prevention and Response said there were no reports of damage. evaluating the situation for possible damages. Chile’s oceanographic service ruled out a tsunami.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.