NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is capping the fees at $5 with a rule set to take effect in October 2025, if it isn’t overturned by Congress or altered under a Trump administration. President Joe Biden had called the fees, which can be as high as $35, “exploitative,” while the banking industry has lobbied extensively to keep the existing fee structures in place.

