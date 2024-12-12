The last Titanic salvage expedition was in 2010. Will there be any more?

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic says it hasn’t settled on any future plans to retrieve more artifacts from the shipwreck. Thursday’s announcement could cool down a legal battle with the U.S. government. RMS Titanic Inc. wrote in a court filing that it won’t visit the wreck in 2025. It’s also considering the legal and financial implications of future salvage operations. The U.S. has been warning for years that disturbing the wreck is against a 2017 federal law. The firm has recovered thousands of items ranging from silverware to the ship’s hull and shows them at exhibits. Its last salvage expedition was in 2010.

