Somaliland’s new president is sworn in after elections that boosted region’s drive for recognition

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland has sworn in its new president after last month’s election that gave a boost for its push for international recognition. Thursday’s inauguration ceremony came a day after Somalia and Ethiopia agreed in Turkey to hold “technical talks” over a dispute sparked by a controversial deal Somaliland made with Ethiopia. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the region’s former opposition leader who was elected in November, pledged to strengthen foreign policy and intensify efforts to gain international recognition for Somaliland. The region seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago, but isn’t recognized by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state. Somalia still considers Somaliland part of its territory.

