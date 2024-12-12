Rolling blackouts plague Iran and some suspect bitcoin mining may have a role in the outages

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s capital and outlying provinces have faced rolling power blackouts for weeks in October and November, with electricity cuts disrupting people’s lives and businesses. And while there are likely several factors involved, some suspect that cryptocurrency mining has has a role in the outages. Iran’s economy has been hobbled for years by international sanctions over its advancing nuclear program. The demand on the grid has not let up, however — even when Iranians stopped using air conditioners as the weather cooled in the fall and before winter months require people to fire up their gas heaters. Coincidence or not, bitcoin’s value is rocketing to all-time highs.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.