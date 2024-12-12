Jack Hughes scores go-ahead goal, has 2 assists as Devils beat Kings 3-1

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists and the New Jersey Devils ended the Los Angeles Kings’ six-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Thursday.

Hughes snapped his 12th goal of the season past Kings goaltender David Rittich with 7:02 left in the third period to give the Devils their first lead. Ondrej Palat and Brett Pesce also scored for New Jersey, which won for the first time in three games.

Kings defenseman Jordan Spence opened the scoring when he fired a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom with 3:19 left in the second. The goal was assisted by New Jersey native Alex Laferriere and Phillip Danault.

Palat answered — assisted by Hughes and Jesper Bratt — with 1:04 left in the second.

Pesce’s goal, which was short-handed, was his first as a Devil and came with 2:43 left to cement the win as Markstrom improved to 14-6-2 this season.

Markstrom stopped 12 shots for New Jersey, and Rittich made 23 saves for the Kings.

Takeaways

Kings: Los Angeles hadn’t allowed more than two goals during its winning streak.

Devils: Hughes continued his strong start and is second on the team with 38 points. Bratt leads the Devils with 39 points, including 13 goals.

Key moment

Kings forward Alex Turcotte failed to convert on a penalty shot at 11:01 of the second period, shooting high and wide.

Key stat

New Jersey improved to 8-6-3 at home. The Devils are 11-4-0 on the road.

Up next

The Devils host the Blackhawks and the Kings visit the Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl