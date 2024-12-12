In ‘Nickel Boys,’ striving for a new way to see

NEW YORK (AP) — The story of RaMell Ross’ “Nickel Boys,” laced with the cruelties of the Jim Crow-era South, has commonalities with films made before. But the grammar of “Nickel Boys” is entirely its own. Ross shot the Colson Whitehead adaptation almost entirely from the point of view of its two main characters. In a medium that has been called “an empathy machine,” “Nickel Boys” is a striking leap forward. It’s a daring approach that’s made “Nickel Boys” one of the most acclaimed films of the year.

