Huge and rare Mekong catfish spotted in Cambodia, raising conservation hopes

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Six critically endangered Mekong giant catfish — one of the largest and rarest freshwater fish in the world — were caught and released in Cambodia recently in just a few days, offering new hope for the survival for the species. They can grow up to 10 feet long (3 meters) and weigh up to 300 kilograms (661 pounds). To encounter the giant even once is rare, to catch and release six in days is unprecedented. Experts said this is a sign that decades’ long conservation work and engagement with the community is bearing fruit. Over the past two decades, around 100 individuals have been tagged and released.

