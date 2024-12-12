The Christmas Celebrations Continue! Everything happening this weekend on the Central Coast

The Central Coast is lit up with all the festive events and celebrations for the holidays. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade ~ Saturday, December 14th in Carpinteria (3rd St. & Linden Ave.)

The city of Carpinteria is kicking off the holiday season with a parade full of bands, dance performances, lights, and even Santa himself! The parade will begin at 3 pm at 9th St. and will be followed by an afternoon of dance performances and cheerful festivities. Learn more here.

Montecito Holiday Magic Car Parade ~ Saturday, December 14th in Montecito Upper Village

An afternoon of fun will start at 3pm with a Sip & Shop event in the Upper Village where stores will have special offers and drinks! Once you're done shopping, The Holiday Car Parade starts at 5pm featuring decorated cars from fellow community members.

Zoolights ~ November 13 – January 12th at the Santa Barbara Zoo

The whole family is invited to enjoy a brilliant lantern display of wildlife and the holiday season. Thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns light up the night with more than 50,000 LED lights. Learn more here.

Una Noche de los Posadas ~ Friday, December 13th at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

Join in on a beloved tradition in Latin America, embark on a procession from the chapel at El Presidio to Casa de la Guerra singing Spanish Holiday Songs. Rudy’s Presidio Mexican Restaurant and Los Tarascos will be co-sponsoring this event by serving traditional Posadas food and the Mujeres Makers Market will host an evening market full of vintage and handmade goods. Learn more here.

Solvang Nativity Pageant ~ Sunday, December 15th at Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church

A local church in Solvang will host a live Nativity with real animals to celebrate this time of year. The Nativity will followed by live music and a pageant. Learn more here.

The Nutcracker ~ December 14th & December 15th at the Arlington Theatre

Experience the magic of the holiday season as the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet proudly presents the 49th anniversary of The Nutcracker at the historic Arlington Theatre! The show will feature guest artists Alexandra Hutchinson and Kouadio Davis, both from the prestigious Dance Theatre of Harlem. Learn more here.

A Country Christmas on Ice ~ Saturday, December 14th at Ice in Paradise

The rink at Ice in Paradise will become a stage to a festive performance! They are selling both on-the-ice and upstairs seating for their 12:30pm and 3:30pm shows, and public skating is included in your ticket! Learn more here.

Gem Faire ~ December 13th - December 15th at the Earl Warren Fairgrounds

You can find fine jewelry, gemstones, crystals, minerals, and so much more all weekend in Santa Barbara. It's a great opportunity for some Christmas shopping, and find jewelry repair and cleaning as well. Learn more here.

Goleta Beach Holiday Half Marathon ~ December 14th at Goleta Beach Park

Taking place at the beautiful Goleta Beach, the Holiday Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and Kid's 1-mile Fun Run will kick off this weekend. Finish 2024 off strong with a new personal record. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Orcutt Christmas Parade ~ Saturday, December 14th in Old Town Orcutt

Over 50 entries are going to be in the Orcutt Christmas Parade including local high schools, families, businesses, and floats. Parade-goers are invited to park at Pioneer Park, from the park there will be shuttles to and from the parade, and the first 100 riders will be given Santa hats or reindeer antlers! Learn more here.

Christmas in the Country ~ Every weekend until December 24th at Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Grounds

Make your way through a festive winter wonderland in the comfort of your car! The Elks Rodeo Grounds is covered in hundreds of Christmas lights every Friday and Saturday until Christmas. Learn more here.

Guadalupe Annual Christmas Parade ~ Saturday, December 14th in Downtown Guadalupe

This year's Christmas Parade in Guadalupe is a special one this year, it is dedicated to Harry and Brian Masatani of Masatani’s Market, who will be closing the market's doors after 102 years. The festivities will begin at 6pm in Downtown Guadalupe. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Atascadero Winter Wonderland ~ Friday, December 13th at Atascadero's Sunken Gardens

Over 70 tons of snow will dumped in Downtown Atascadero for their Winter Wonderland transformation! The kids can enjoy a massive snow slide, Santa and his Elves, and more! Learn more here.

Movie Night in The Secret Garden ~ Friday, December 13th at the Sycamore Secret Garden

Sycamore Mineral Springs welcomes hotel guests and the public to join in a movie night under the stars. The resort and spa will showing The Nightmare Before Christmas at 6pm in their secret garden. Food and Drinks will be available to purchase, including some holiday drinks! Learn more here.

Santa's Doggie Parade ~ Saturday, December 14th at the Avila Beach Promenade

Coastal Dogs will complete in a costume contest at this year's Santa Doggie Parade! Join in on this annual tradition by entering your pet for a chance to win some prizes! Learn more here.

Mariachi Christmas Festival ~ Sunday, December 15th at the Clark Center for Performing Arts

Enjoy a night of traditional Christmas posada, carols, songs, folkloric ballet, and mariachi. This year's festival in Arroyo Grande will feature Mariachi Femenil Estrella de México, the largest female mariachi in the world. Learn more here.

Arroyo Grande Tree Lighting and Snow ~ Sunday, December 15th at Elm Street Park

Arroyo Grande's Christmas celebration will take place from 5pm-7pm and will have a snow area, s'mores, carriage rides, and more. Santa Claus himself will light up the tree! Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura Parade of Lights ~ December 13th - December 14th at the Ventura Harbor Village

The parade will begin at 6:30 pm, as beautifully decorated boats embark on their journey through the Harbor. Many will match their decor to the whimsical theme of Candy Land, making two laps through Ventura Harbor, enchanting viewers with their colorful lights and candy-inspired decorations. The parade is followed by a stunning fireworks display at 8 pm. Learn more here.

Channel Islands Harbor Parade of Lights ~ Saturday, December 14th at the Channel Islands Harbor

Grab your boots for a "Rockin' Rodeo Boat Parade!" The 58th Annual Channel Island Boat Parade will begin at 7pm with spectacular display of lights on boats of all shapes and sizes! Learn more here.

Camarillo Christmas Parade ~ Saturday, December 14th in Camarillo (Temple Ave. and Las Posas Rd.)

Bring out your chairs or blankets and line up along the streets of Camarillo to watch the Annual Christmas Parade, then do some holiday shopping at Santa's Village with a variety of holiday vendor booths! Admission is free and the parade starts at 10am. Learn more here.

Holly Jolly Half Marathon, 10K, 5K ~ Sunday, December 15th at Pleasant Valley Fields Park

Start / Finish will be at the Pleasant Valley Fields Park at the Village At The Park Sports Complex. They we will have prizes for the best holiday costumes, so come dressed in your favorite Christmas fits and let’s see how creative everyone can get. Learn more here.

Merry Gothmas ~ Saturday, December 14th at the Ventura County Fair

Merry Gothmas is an untraditional way to enjoy the holidays, but the fun is to die for. The one day only event will feature 90 vendors including dark artists, creepy Christmas decor, spooky Christmas gifts, taxidermy, weird antiques, unique vendors and much more. You can even get a photo with Krampus! Learn more here.