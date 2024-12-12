Former Trump attorney lashes out at ‘lawfare’ after court appearance in Wisconsin fake electors case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s former Wisconsin attorney has lashed out at the state’s Democratic attorney general for filing felony charges against him and two others related to the 2020 fake electors scheme. Jim Troupis said after his initial court appearance on Thursday that he was the victim of “lawfare” that wreaked havoc on his career and personal life. Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who advised Trump’s 2020 campaign, and Mike Roman, Trump’s director of Election Day operations in 2020, appeared in court by phone. All three are charged with 11 felony forgery counts. The next court date was set for Jan. 28.

