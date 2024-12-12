Drone operators worry that anxiety over mystery sightings will lead to new restrictions

The popularity of drones has exploded in recent years, as small unmanned aircraft have become cheap enough for many hobbyists to buy. Recent reported sightings of drones flying over New Jersey at night have raised concerns about safety and privacy. The federal government has rules for drones and those who operate them. There are no-fly zones around airports, military installations, nuclear plants, and sports stadiums during games. Rogue drones have even been known to disrupt air travel. The Federal Aviation Authority is responsible for the regulations governing their use, and Congress has written some requirements into law.

