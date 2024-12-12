Companies tighten security after a health care CEO’s killing leads to a surge of threats

The killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO in New York has prompted health care companies to rethink and increase security for executives. Big health insurers have taken down photos of their top officials from websites and moved meetings with shareholders online. Some have told workers to stay home temporarily. An internal New York Police Department bulletin obtained by The Associated Press says online threats after last week’s killing could signal an immediate “elevated threat.” Around New York, “wanted” posters have popped up with photos of industry executives.

