China’s military is staying silent on its recent activity around Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military is keeping silent on its large deployment of naval and coast guard ships off Taiwan this week. Its top spokesperson quoted an ancient Chinese text called “The Art of War” instead. Wu Qian said Friday that military tactics adapt to changing conditions, just as flowing water does. He offered no information on China’s military activity. Taiwanese officials say China was simulating a blockade with one string of ships off the island and a second one farther out at sea. The Chinese government claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory and says it must come under its control.

