Chanel appoints designer Matthieu Blazy as new artistic director

PARIS (AP) — One of the most prestigious roles in global fashion has just been filled, as Chanel announced Matthieu Blazy as its new artistic director. The 40-year-old Franco-Belgian designer will oversee all collections for the iconic couture house starting in 2025, replacing Virginie Viard, who parted ways with the house earlier this year. Blazy arrives with a reputation for innovation and craftsmanship, honed through stints at Raf Simons, Maison Margiela and Céline under Phoebe Philo. Most recently, he was creative director at Bottega Veneta.

