At least 110 people have died in 7 weeks of post-election protests in Mozambique, rights groups say

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Rights and civil society groups say more than 100 people including children have been killed by security forces in post-election protests in Mozambique that have lasted nearly two months. The main opposition leader called Thursday for more demonstrations against what he has says was a rigged vote by the governing party. The southern African nation has been beset by unrest since two prominent opposition officials were fatally shot in their car by unknown gunmen on Oct. 18. Those killings increased tensions following a disputed Oct. 9 presidential election and saw people take to the streets to protest against a governing party that has been in power for nearly a half-century.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.