Trevin Knell’s double-double leads outburst as BYU routs Fresno State 95-67

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Trevin Knell had a season-high 22 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, five other teammates reached double figures in scoring, and BYU coasted past Fresno State 95-67 on Wednesday night.

Richie Saunders scored 17 points, Dallin Hall 13, Keba Keita 12 and Kanon Catchings 10 for BYU (7-2). Dawson Baker added 14 off the bench.

Jalen Weaver scored 15 points, Amar Augillard had 12 and Mykell Robinson had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Fresno State (3-7).

After shooting 56% in the first half and leading 44-27 at halftime, BYU kept it going early in the second half. The Cougars scored 29 points in the first eight minutes of the half. A 3-pointer by Saunders made it 73-46 with 12 minutes remaining.

BYU then missed five shots in a row and went 3 1/2 minutes without scoring as Fresno State got within 73-57. Hall then hit a couple of 3-pointers in a 10-2 run and the Cougars were on their way again.

The score was tight early on, then BYU’s 11-0 run gave the Cougars a 30-20 lead with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half. The Cougars allowed only seven points the rest of the half and led 44-27 at halftime. They shot 56% overall, making 11 of 14 two-point shots and 7 of 18 3-pointers. Fresno State shot just 35% in the first half.

BYU finished at 55% overall with 14 of 34 3-pointers and made 5 of 6 free throws.

Fresno State shot 35% overall with 12 of 37 3-pointers and made 7 of 10 free throws.

BYU had a near-double advantage in rebounds, 50-27.

