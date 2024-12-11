Mississippi State’s Van Buren, Cal’s Mendoza among QBs entering transfer portal

Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. and Cal’s Fernando Mendoza have added their names to the list of QBs who are exploring options in the transfer portal.

Van Buren started eight games as a true freshmen for the Bulldogs. He threw for 1,886 yards on 55% passing with 16 total touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Bulldogs (2-10, 0-8 Southeastern Conference). He took over as the starter when Blake Shapen suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in a 45-28 loss to Florida on Sept. 21. Shapen has said he plans to return next season.

Van Buren, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound passer from St. Frances Academy in Maryland, had two 300-yard performances for the Bulldogs, including 306 yards and three touchdown passes in a 41-31 road loss against Georgia.

Mendoza threw for 3,004 yards in 2024 with 16 TDs, six interceptions and a 68.7 completion percentage.

“For the sake of my football future this is the decision I have reached,” he posted.

Both quarterbacks announced on social media they had entered the portal.

