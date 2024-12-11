Judge orders CIA analyst accused of Israel-Iran leak held pending trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered a CIA analyst charged with leaking top secret details ahead of a planned Israeli attack on Iran earlier this year to remain jailed pending trial. The ruling Wednesday by federal Judge Patricia Giles overrules a magistrate who said last week that 34-year-old Asif Rahman could be free on restrictions while he awaits trial on charges of disclosing national defense information. The fight over Rahman’s detention revealed additional details about the government’s investigation of the leak. At Wednesday’s detention hearing, prosecutors said Rahman was apparently motivated by ideology because he is independently wealthy and has no financial motivation. Rahman’s lawyer said she’ll appeal the detention order.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.