Investigation into Indiana house fire that killed 6 siblings fails to determine what caused blaze

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s state fire marshal says an investigation into a northern Indiana house fire that killed six siblings in January failed to determine what caused the deadly blaze, although electrical items were identified as “potential ignition sources.” State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said Wednesday the probe of the Jan. 21 fire in South Bend ended with the “cause undetermined.” He said that’s a common determination in fires “when a definitive cause cannot be established.” Jones said investigators found “no evidence of criminal activity or arson.” He said electrical items in the home were identified as “potential ignition sources” but investigators could not prove definitively that any of those started the fire.

