Fights at Tennessee prison kill 1 inmate and injure 5 others
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate has died and five others were injured after fights erupted at a privately run state prison. CoreCivic spokesperson Brian Todd says the fights broke out early Saturday at Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville. He said the altercations were separate but likely related. Todd says six inmates were taken to hospitals, where one of them was pronounced dead. Two remained hospitalized Wednesday and three others were treated and returned to the prison. No prison staff members were injured. An office within the Tennessee Department of Correction is investigating the incident.