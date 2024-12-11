Federal court filings allege official committed perjury in lawsuit tied to Louisiana grain terminal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A southeast Louisiana official allegedly committed perjury by failing to disclose information related to a controversial grain terminal, according to a motion filed as part of a federal lawsuit brought by a prominent local climate activist. The dispute is part of a broader clash pitting officials eager to greenlight development in Louisiana’s Mississippi River Chemical Corridor against grassroots community groups challenging polluting industrial expansion in their communities. Under oath, St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard had denied the existence of text messages linked to a potential conflict of interest over rezoning for the now-halted grain terminal.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.