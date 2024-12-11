British designer John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela after 10 years, his ‘wings mended’

MILAN (AP) — The Paris-based fashion house, Maison Margiela, has announced that British designer John Galliano is leaving the company after 10 years as artistic director. No successor has been named. The flamboyant designer joined Maison Margiela in 2014 after all but disappearing from fashion due to antisemitic remarks in a bar several years earlier. In a press release announcing his departure from Maison Margiela, Galliano said that he continues “to atone” and that he leaves the house with “his wings mended.”

