Brazil’s Lula is still under intensive care but making progress after surgery, doctors say

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Doctors say Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva remains in intensive care in a Sao Paulo hospital but is getting better. The 79-year-old leader underwent an unplanned surgery for a brain bleed in the early hours of Tuesday, after suffering from complications resulting from a fall at home in October. Doctors told journalists after the operation that Lula would remain in intensive care for 48 hours. Lula “progressed well in the immediate postoperative period, with no complications,” doctors from the Sirio-Libanes hospital said. “He is lucid, oriented, talking and spent the night well,” they said, adding that Lula remained hooked up to a surgical drain as he awaits further routine tests.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.