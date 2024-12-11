2 men go free after their convictions were overturned in a case involving a discredited detective

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two men have been freed after their convictions were overturned in a 2009 double homicide whose investigation was overseen by a discredited Kansas City, Kansas, police detective. Forty-year-old Dominique Moore said he was “thankful and blessed” after his release Wednesday from a state prison. Cheers greeted 34-year-old Cedric Warren as he walked out of jail. Warren’s family alleged misconduct from the former detective, Roger Golubski. But a judge instead cited withheld evidence when he tossed the men’s convictions just one week after Golubski, who was white, died in an apparent suicide before the start of his criminal trial over allegations that he sexually assaulted Black women.

