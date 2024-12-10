Venezuela’s opposition signals flexible timeline toward long-sought government transition

MADRID (AP) — Venezuela’s political opposition is signaling a shift toward a flexible timeline for a government transition that it had long insisted would come next month when the new presidential term is set to begin. The change comes as the faction’s candidate in the July presidential election remains in exile in Spain and its leader continues to hide in Venezuela, both efforts meant to avoid arrest. Opposition leaders hosted an event in Madrid Tuesday, 30 days before Venezuela’s constitutionally mandated swearing-in ceremony. Opposition candidate Edmundo González and President Nicolás Maduro both claim to have won the July 28 election.

