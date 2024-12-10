US officials to investigate labor and human rights abuses in Nicaragua

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says the Biden administration is opening an investigation into labor and human rights abuses in Nicaragua. The move affects relations with a country the U.S. has a free trade deal with amid growing concerns over President Daniel Ortega’s increasingly authoritarian rule. The investigation being opened by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to last a year. That’s according to the USTR.

