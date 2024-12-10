Trump lawyers and aide hit with 10 additional felony charges in Wisconsin over 2020 fake electors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors have filed 10 additional felony charges against two attorneys and an aide to President-elect Donald Trump who advised the Republican in 2020 as part of a plan to submit paperwork falsely saying that Trump had won the battleground state that year. Jim Troupis, who was Trump’s attorney in Wisconsin, Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who advised the campaign, and Mike Roman, Trump’s director of Election Day operations in 2020, all initially faced a single felony forgery charge in Wisconsin. But on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice filed 10 additional felony charges against each of them for attempting to defraud each of the state’s 10 GOP electors.

