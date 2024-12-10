Rights group demands probe of ex-governor, 2 army officers in Congo for possible humanitarian crimes

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Amnesty International has called for an investigation into a former governor and two top army officials in Congo for “possible crimes against humanity” during a deadly protest crackdown last year. The human rights group said in a report Wednesday that Congo’s security forces killed at least 56 people and injured 80 more, during a protest against the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo called MONUSCO in the eastern city of Goma in August 2023. The rights group said it traced the timeline and locations of the killings, identifying three army officers who should be investigated and, if evidence supports it, prosecuted for possible crimes against humanity.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.