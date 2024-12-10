NHL defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk retires after 14 seasons. Veteran won Cup in 2020 with Lightning

AP Hockey Writer

Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who won a Stanley Cup with the 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning, is retiring after 14 NHL seasons.

Shattenkirk made the announcement in a statement issued by the NHL Players’ Association on Tuesday.

From New Rochelle, New York, the 35-year-old appeared in 952 regular-season games split between seven teams, along with 91 playoff appearances. Shattenkirk has gone unsigned since scoring six goals and 18 assists in 61 games with the Boston Bruins last season.

“I can proudly say that I have accomplished most of my career goals. I scored big goals, including a Stanley Cup final overtime goal, played in All-Star games, represented my country in the Olympics, and won a Stanley Cup,” Shattenkirk said. “What makes me even prouder when I reflect back on my career, are the countless friendships that I have made along the way. … Thank you to all my teammates, it was an honor to play with all of you.”

He was selected 14th overall in the 2007 draft by Colorado and made his NHL debut with the Avalanche in 2010-11 before being traded to St. Louis that season. Shattenkirk then played six-plus seasons with the Blues, during which he was selected to represent the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and earned his lone All-Star game appearance in 2015.

Shattenkirk’s most memorable goal came 6:34 into overtime to seal the Lightning’s 5-4 win over Dallas in Game 4 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Tampa Bay went on to win the series in Game 6. He signed with the Lightning after having the final two years of his contract bought out by the New York Rangers the previous summer.

He also played for Washington, the New York Rangers and Anaheim. Shattenkirk’s best statistical season came in 2016-17, when he finished with 56 points, including 13 goals, split between St. Louis and Washington.

Overall, he finished with 103 goals and 381 assists for 484 points.

Shattenkirk was also influential off the ice in being a member of the NHLPA executive board and the NHL player inclusion coalition.

At college, he was a member of Boston University’s 2009 NCAA championship team.

“I never knew hockey would take me this far,” Shattenkirk said. “This game has had a dramatic impact in developing me into the man I am today.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl