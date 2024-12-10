Man on trial in Ole Miss student’s death lied to investigators, police chief says

Police became convinced they were investigating a crime rather than a voluntarily missing person two weeks after a University of Mississippi student disappeared. Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen testified Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr. McCutchen says officers believe Herrington lied to them about his interactions with 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who was well known in the local LGBTQ+ community. Lee was last seen July 8, 2022. Herrington has maintained his innocence. The final witnesses spoke Tuesday, and Herrington did not testify. Closing arguments are Wednesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.