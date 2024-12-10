Iriafen and Watkins score 20-plus points in helping No. 5 USC rout Fresno State 89-40

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 24 points and 12 rebounds, JuJu Watkins added 21 points and No. 5 Southern California defeated Fresno State 89-40 on Tuesday night for the Trojans’ fifth win in a row.

Iriafen and Watkins combined for 18 of USC’s 22 free throws. Rayah Marshall had 13 rebounds in helping the Trojans (9-1) control the boards, 48-20.

Mia Jacobs and Holly Griffiths had 11 points each for the Bulldogs (7-4), who scored the third-fewest points by a USC opponent this season.

Fresno St.: The Bulldogs’ only lead was four points early in the game. They were held to just eight points in the second quarter when they were held scoreless over the final 4:51, and six in the third in losing to their second ranked opponent. No. 1 UCLA routed them 97-41 last month in Hawaii.

USC: The Trojans have been cruising past opponents since their lone loss, 74-61 to then-No. 6 Notre Dame on Nov. 23. They won their Big Ten debut by 13 points at Oregon.

USC used a 16-0 run, including six by Watkins, over the end of the first and start of the second quarter to lead by 18 points. The Trojans ran off 22 points in a row over the end of the second and start of the third quarter to lead by 36 points. Iriafen had 11 points as five players scored in the spurt.

The Bulldogs didn’t get to the free throw line for the first time until there was 7:24 remaining in the game. They were outscored 23-0 in fastbreak points.

Fresno State hosts Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday. USC hosts Elon on Sunday .

