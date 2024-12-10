Dengue cases set a new record in the Americas this year as deaths also surge

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dengue fever is sweeping across the Caribbean and the Americas, with a record 12.6 million suspected cases of the mosquito-transmitted virus reported this year, nearly triple the number from last year. Health officials said on Tuesday that deaths from dengue are also rising. Cases of dengue have been surging globally as warmer weather brought on by climate change enables mosquitoes to expand their reach. The Pan American Health Organization —the regional office of the World Health Organization in the Americas — said that more than 7,700 deaths have been reported in the Caribbean and the Americas so far in 2024, a more than 200% increase, compared with 2,467 deaths in 2023.

