Death toll from contaminated infant IV feeding bags in Mexico rises to 17

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say a total of 17 children have died in central Mexico from suspected contamination of IV feeding bags, after four more deaths were confirmed. The country’s public health secretary said 16 of the victims were underweight, premature babies; the other victim was 14 years old. Two bacteria, including a multidrug-resistant bug, were suspected in the deaths. Investigators say the bacteria contamination apparently happened at a plant that manufactured the IV mixture, and that the company had been temporarily shut down and use of the product had been halted. The infections were reported starting Nov. 22 and the last was identified on Dec. 3.

