Deadly chocolate factory caused by faulty gas fitting, safety board finds
Associated Press
A federal safety board says a corroded steam pipe and a defective natural gas fitting caused a powerful explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, killing seven workers when the company failed to evacuate. The National Transportation Safety Board says Tuesday that the R.M. Palmer Co. failed to have natural gas emergency procedures in place that could have resulted in an immediate evacuation. The 2023 explosion leveled one building and heavily damaged another, causing $42 million in property damage. The safety agency says UGI Corp. was the gas utility that provided service to the candy factory in a small town northwest of Philadelphia.